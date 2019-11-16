Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that Sarfaraz Ahmed was the “weakest link” in the national team over the past couple of years.

Akhtar’s comments come after Sarfaraz was recently sacked as Twenty20 and Test captain, and dropped for the ongoing tour of Australia. Babar Azam replaced Sarfaraz as Twenty20 skipper, while Azhar Ali took over as Test captain.

Akhtar pointed out that Sarfaraz should have continued captaining Pakistan like he did when they won the Champions Trophy in 2017.

He added that Sarfaraz’s current circumstances stems from the fact that he “sacrificed himself to develop other players”.

“The weakest link for Pakistan in the past has been that of the captain. If only Sarfaraz Ahmed had captained in the way he had done during the Champions Trophy [in 2017], then he would have been ready for this challenge but unfortunately he sacrificed himself to develop other players,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

