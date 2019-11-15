Image courtesy of: Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for BCCI

India opener Mayank Agarwal punished Bangladesh on the second day in Indore by scoring a career-best 243, which helped his side forge a 343-run lead.

Starting off the day on 86/1, India lost batsman Cheteshwar Pujara early on as he was dismissed by Abu Jayed for 54, which came off 72 balls and included nine boundaries.

India captain Virat Kohli failed to trouble the scorers as he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Jayed for a second-ball duck.

Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane stabilised the innings with a 190-run partnership before Rahane was caught by Taijul Islam at deep point off the bowling of Jayed for 86, which came off 172 deliveries and included nine boundaries.

Agarwal and Ravindra Jadeja added 123 runs to the score, during which Agarwal brought up his double hundred, before he was caught by Jayed at deep midwicket off the bowling of Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 243, which came off 330 balls and included 28 boundaries and eight sixes.

Wriddhiman Saha fell shortly after as he was clean bowled by Ebadat Hossain for 12 runs.

Jadeja and Umesh Yadav managed to amass an unbeaten 39-run partnership, during which Jadeja registered his fifty, before stumps was called.

Jadeja finished on 60, which came off 76 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes, while Yadav remained undefeated on 25, which came off 10 deliveries and included a boundary and three sixes.

Jayed was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Mehidy and Ebadat claimed one wicket each.

India ended day two on 493/6 and will continue batting on Saturday at 09:30 local time or 04:00 GMT.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...