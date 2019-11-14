Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has admitted that 16-year-old seamer Naseem Shah reminds him of legendary Australia pace bowler Dennis Lillee.

Naseem, who is one of the most hyped young players in Pakistan, is likely to make his international debut during the upcoming two-Test series against Australia, which will begin on November 21 in Brisbane.

Having worked closely with Naseem, Waqar admitted that he is impressed with what he has seen so far.

“Naseem Shah is very talented and he’s smart. He’s got a very good action, he’s got good pace. He reminds me of Dennis Lillee as he’s got a very similar action. He’s not as big as Dennis who was a big guy, but when he gets it right, he’s a handful,” Waqar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Lillee took 355 wickets in the 70 Tests he played at an average of 23.92. He also claimed 103 wickets in 63 ODIs at an average of 20.82.

