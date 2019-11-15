Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Rumours have been surfacing about Pakistan batsman and Twenty20 captain Babar Azam moving from the Karachi Kings to the Lahore Qalandars for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While this would be a major acquisition for the Qalandars, an official from the Kings dismissed the rumours, saying that there is no truth in them whatsoever.

Asked a Karachi Kings official about the rumours of Babar Azam moving to Lahore Qalandars for PSL5. His response was "no chance, the rumours are all rubbish" #PSL5 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 14, 2019

“No chance, the rumours are all rubbish,” the official was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Azam starred in this year’s PSL as he was the sixth-highest run-scorer with 335 runs in 11 matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 30.45.

Next year’s PSL, which will be held entirely in Pakistan, will run from February 20 to March 22.

