Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has made it clear that he is not concerned about or focused on any particular Australia bowler ahead of the two-Test series.

Azam has been in superb form as of late as he scored 115 runs in the three-match Twenty20 series, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 57.50 and a strike-rate of 138.55.

He followed that up with an unbeaten 157, which came off 197 balls and included 24 boundaries, in the practice game against Australia A in Perth and a 66-ball 63, which included nine boundaries and a six, against the Cricket Australia XI.

Instead of zeroing in on one Australia bowler, Azam pointed out that he is more fixated on sticking to his own plans and playing “positive cricket”.

“There is no one bowler of theirs I’m going to focus on. All their bowlers do well in these conditions. What I will do is just apply my own plan and play positive cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

The Test series between Australia and Pakistan begins on November 21 in Brisbane.

