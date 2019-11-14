Image courtesy of: Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for BCCI

India pace bowler Mohammed Shami took three wickets to help his side dominate Bangladesh on the opening day of the first Test in Indore.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh lost opener Imrul Kayes in the sixth over as he was caught by Ajinkya Rahane at third slip off the bowling of Umesh Yadav for six runs.

Shadman Islam, who opened the batting with Kayes, also mustered six runs before he was caught behind off the bowling of Ishant Sharma.

Mohammad Mithun didn’t fare much better as he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Shami for 13 runs.

Captain Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim halted India’s charge with a 68-run partnership before Mominul was clean bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin for 37.

Mahmudullah only made 10 runs before suffering the same fate as Mominul, while Rahim went on to score 43 before he was cleaned up by Shami.

Shami removed Mehidy Hasan Miraz the very next ball, while Liton Das was caught by India captain Virat Kohli at slip off the bowling of Ishant for 21.

With Taijul Islam being run out by Ravindra Jadeja for one run and Ebadat Hossain being clean bowled by Yadav for two runs, Bangladesh were skittled out for 150.

Shami was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Ashwin, Yadav and Ishant claimed two wickets apiece.

Trailing by 150 runs, India were dealt an early blow as opener Rohit Sharma was caught behind off the bowling of Abu Jayed for six runs.

However, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal ensured the hosts ended the day on a high as they forged an unbeaten 72-run partnership.

Pujara finished on 43, which came off 61 balls and included seven boundaries, while Agarwal remained undefeated on 37, which came off 81 deliveries and included six boundaries.

Jayed was the only bowler to take a wicket.

India ended day one on 86/1 and will continue batting on Friday at 09:30 local time or 04:00 GMT.

