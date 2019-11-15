Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has revealed that his goal is to “perform in every single match” in the upcoming Test series against Australia.

Azam will be going into the two-Test series on a high as he scored 115 runs in the three-match Twenty20 series, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 57.50 and a strike-rate of 138.55.

He followed that up with an unbeaten 157, which came off 197 balls and included 24 boundaries, in the practice game against Australia A in Perth and a 66-ball 63, which included nine boundaries and a six, against the Cricket Australia XI.

With the first Test against Australia beginning on November 21 in Brisbane, Azam is determined to maintain his red-hot form.

“My goal always is to perform in every single match. The way my form is right now, I want to continue that and carry it into Test matches,” Azam was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Azam also noted that the conditions and pitches in Australia “are not anything especially difficult”.

“There is just a bit more bounce and pace here so it requires a wee bit of adjustment, but the more you practice and play here, the more you get used to it,” he added.

