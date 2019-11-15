Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Renowned fast bowling coach Ian Pont has revealed that Pakistan seamer Mohammad Hasnain can become a better bowler and avoid injuries if he makes a slight change to his bowling action.

Hasnain has represented Pakistan in five ODIs, where he has taken five wickets at an average of 60.60.

He has also featured in four Twenty20 Internationals and picked up three wickets at an average of 45.66.

A big thing @MHasnainPak can improve, is his base of his bowling action in Tent Peg 3 in particular. With a better aligned base and efficient use of his front leg & hips, he will be more controlled, accurate, faster and less likely for lower back issues pic.twitter.com/PHa9yuq2Km — Ian Pont (@Ponty100mph) October 29, 2019

“A big thing Mohammad Hasnain can improve is his base of his bowling action in Tent Peg 3 in particular. With a better aligned base and efficient use of his front leg and hips, he will be more controlled, accurate, faster and less likely for lower back issues,” Pont said on Twitter.

