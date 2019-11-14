Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Out of favour all-rounder Anwar Ali has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for stopping players from taking part in domestic tournaments around the world.

Anwar’s comments come after the board revoked the No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) of numerous players for the T10 League in Abu Dhabi. Anwar himself was supposed to represent the Deccan Gladiators in the tournament.

The 31-year-old, who last played for Pakistan in March 2016, called on the PCB to rethink their policy on this and permit players the opportunity to take part in domestic leagues globally.

“We are allowed to play two international leagues according to the contract which we have signed with the board. However, it was their decision to withdraw our NOC for the T10 league and we respected it,” Anwar was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

The T10 League will be held from November 15 to 24.

