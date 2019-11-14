Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has made an incredibly bold claim about his return to international cricket, saying “I am really looking forward to making an early comeback”.

Akmal was given an opportunity to take some steps towards cementing a place in the national team during Pakistan’s limited overs series against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

However, he flopped in spectacular fashion as he failed to score a single run in the two Twenty20 Internationals he played.

Akmal was subsequently dropped for the ongoing tour of Australia, but is confident that he will regain his spot in the Pakistan team sooner rather than later.

He also called on Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq to understand “how difficult it is for a player to perform on a comeback”.

“I know I haven’t come upon expectations but it happens with a cricketer. I try my best to perform,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Ary Sports. “Being a cricketer, he (Misbah) knows how difficult it is for a player to perform on a comeback. I am really looking forward to making an early comeback.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Umar Akmal makes incredibly bold claim about himself

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...