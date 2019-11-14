Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Nasim Ashraf believes that it was a mistake to appoint ex-captain Misbah-ul-Haq as the national team’s head coach.

Nasim noted that just because Misbah was an excellent player and skipper, “that does not mean he can be a good coach”.

Nasim feels that Mickey Arthur should have been retained as head coach as Pakistan were doing well under him.

Arthur was sacked shortly after the World Cup, where Pakistan narrowly missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals.

“I don’t think so that a local coach will work for the Pakistan team. It seems like they are playing cricket 10 years back. Their recent performances have really made me sad,” he told Ary News. “I do not agree with the management’s decision to change the coach at a time when Mickey Arthur was all set with the team.

“Mickey took the team to a high level and was handling the affairs in a befitting manner but all of a sudden they changed him, it will not work.

“I always admired Misbah as a player but that does not mean he can be a good coach.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...