Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has claimed that every player in the national team is selfish and only playing for themselves in a bid to improve their statistics.

Inzamam noted that Pakistan is “not playing as a unit” and that “all the boys are playing to give individual performances”.

Pakistan are currently touring Australia, where they lost the three-match Twenty20 series 2-0. They will now play two Tests, with the first one beginning on November 21 in Brisbane.

“Now keeping aside the results I feel our team is not playing as a unit. All the boys are playing to give individual performances like if I get a score that’s fine,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “The management should look at this situation, give players confidence.

“More important than winning is that a team should look like a team when it’s playing. Winning and losing is a part of the game, but when a team plays like a team we will have different results.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...