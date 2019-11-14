Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has lavished praise on the pace duo of Imran Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi for troubling the batsmen during their practice game against Australia A.

Imran, who last played for Pakistan in January 2017, made his presence felt in Australia A’s first innings as he took a five-wicket haul.

Afridi, meanwhile, took two wickets in the first innings and one in the second.

“They both bowled well and troubled the Aussie batsmen every time they were on,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “It was good to see them taking wickets and making the Aussies think that we’re not just here to play, we’re here to compete.”

