Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis believes that batsman Babar Azam is “growing in confidence”.

Waqar’s comments about Azam come after the 25-year-old starred during the three-match Twenty20 series against Australia, which was his first assignment as Pakistan’s Twenty20 captain, as he scored 115 runs at an average of 57.50 and a strike-rate of 138.55.

He maintained his red-hot form in the practice game against Australia A as he struck an unbeaten 157, which came off 197 balls and included 24 boundaries.

Waqar noted that while Australia have some impressive bowlers, Pakistan have talented batsmen who are capable of excelling in the upcoming two-Test series, which begins on November 21 in Brisbane.

“We have all the respect for (Josh) Hazlewood, for (Pat) Cummins, we have all the respect for them,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “But looking at our batting – I think we are really well equipped.

“You look at the experience of Azhar Ali, who has done extremely well in a previous tour. Asad Shafiq scored a massive, big hundred here. Then we have Babar Azam, who is growing in confidence and Haris Sohail, too.

“We have to respect their bowlers and play accordingly – play disciplined – and I’m sure if we do all of that and we tick all these boxes, I think we can handle the pressure.”

