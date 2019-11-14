Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali believes batsman Iftikhar Ahmed is in “superb form” heading into the two-Test series against Australia.

Iftikhar was one of the few bright spots for Pakistan during the three-match Twenty20 series against Australia as he accumulated 108 runs, which included a career-best knock of 62 not out, at an average of 108 and a strike-rate of 150.

He continued to excel in the practice game against Australia A, where he dismissed Travis Head and Usman Khawaja before scoring an unbeaten 79 in the second innings, which came off 99 balls and included 13 boundaries.

“Iftikhar Ahmed is in superb form as he has shown in ODIs and T20s and he is batting really well so it was difficult for us to leave him out, so he made use of that opportunity and in second innings he batted really well,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “He played in a positive manner and it’s a good sign for us that he is continuing with his good form and hopefully in the upcoming Tests he will also perform very well.”

Pakistan’s two-Test series against Australia, which will be Azhar’s first assignment as captain, will begin on November 21 in Brisbane.

