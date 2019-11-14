Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has called on the public to back him and opener Ahmed Shehzad after they were both dropped from the national team.

The 29-year-old’s comments come after Shehzad said that he and Akmal shouldn’t be compared and judged together.

“He has his own life, I have mine. I request that we be not get lumped together as a duo,” Shehzad said. “I should be judged on what I do and he on his own conduct. It would also be unfair on him if I were to make a mistake but the blame was to fall on him.”

Akmal and Shehzad both represented Pakistan in the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, but neither of them had an impact as Akmal failed to score a single run in the two matches he played, while Shehzad mustered 17 runs in two games at a dismal average of 8.50.

Both players were subsequently dropped for the ongoing tour of Australia.

“People should back us as we also don’t want to [fail]. Be it Ahmed or any other player, [we] want support from people,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Umar Akmal makes unbelievably bold claim about his comeback

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...