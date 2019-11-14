Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has admitted that playing in Pakistan during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) was a “highlight in my career”.

Pollard, who has included himself in the platinum category for the upcoming PSL draft, represented the Peshawar Zalmi in this year’s competition, where they managed to reach the final but lost to the Quetta Gladiators.

The preliminary foreign player Platinum pool for #HBLPSL Player Draft 2019 is here! More names coming soon. Who else do you want to see in action? Details: https://t.co/3l0XahQ2iA pic.twitter.com/NEmIvN1tO4 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) November 13, 2019

Pollard represented the Zalmi in 13 games and scored 284 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 28.40 and a strike-rate of 173.17.

He also took five wickets at an average of 45.80.

“[This] year, I truly experienced what cricket means to Pakistani fans as I played in front of jam-packed crowds. It was definitely a highlight in my career and I hope that the PSL festivity continues this season as well,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

