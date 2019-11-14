Moeen relishing chance to be part of the PSL and play in Pakistan

Moeen Ali: “On the circuit, players talk about the quality cricket that they have experienced playing in the PSL and I can’t wait to be a part of it”

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has admitted that he is excited about potentially participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and playing in Pakistan.

Moeen hasn’t played in the tournament before and withdrew from the tournament in 2017 to join his family on a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Moeen’s eagerness to play in the PSL comes after he included his name in the platinum category for the draft for next year’s competition.

“I am very excited that I am going to be a part of such an incredible pool of players for the PSL Player Draft. On the circuit, players talk about the quality cricket that they have experienced playing in the PSL and I can’t wait to be a part of it,” Moeen was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

