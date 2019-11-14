England star Jason Roy reveals why he loves playing in Pakistan

Jason Roy: “Pakistan cricket offers unique and exciting stuff and the PSL is no different. They have some of the most passionate fans and it’s extremely heartening to experience this passion”

England opener Jason Roy has admitted that he loves playing in Pakistan since the country has “some of the most passionate fans”.

Roy’s comments come after he registered to be in the platinum category of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft for next year’s tournament.

Roy played for the Lahore Qalandars in the 2017 PSL after being bought for US$70,000 and scored 143 runs in five matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 43.25 and a strike-rate of 151.75.

In the 2018 PSL, he played for the Quetta Gladiators and accumulated 53 runs in two games at an average of 26.50 and a strike-rate of 110.41.

“Pakistan cricket offers unique and exciting stuff and the PSL is no different. They have some of the most passionate fans and it’s extremely heartening to experience this passion. I’ve had brief but memorable stints at the PSL and it’s great to be back in the pool,” Roy was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

