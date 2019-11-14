Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England opener Jason Roy has admitted that he loves playing in Pakistan since the country has “some of the most passionate fans”.

Roy’s comments come after he registered to be in the platinum category of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft for next year’s tournament.

The preliminary foreign player Platinum pool for #HBLPSL Player Draft 2019 is here! More names coming soon. Who else do you want to see in action? Details: https://t.co/3l0XahQ2iA pic.twitter.com/NEmIvN1tO4 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) November 13, 2019

Roy played for the Lahore Qalandars in the 2017 PSL after being bought for US$70,000 and scored 143 runs in five matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 43.25 and a strike-rate of 151.75.

In the 2018 PSL, he played for the Quetta Gladiators and accumulated 53 runs in two games at an average of 26.50 and a strike-rate of 110.41.

Jason Roy "Pakistan cricket offers unique & exciting stuff & the PSL is no different. They have some of the most passionate fans & it's extremely heartening to experience this passion. I've had brief but memorable stints at the PSL & it's great to be back in the pool" #HBLPSL — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 13, 2019

