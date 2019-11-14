Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England batsman Alex Hales is relishing the prospect of returning to Pakistan to play in next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Hales only featured in two games for Islamabad United in this year’s PSL, representing them in the first and second eliminators in Karachi.

Hales was named Man of the Match in the first eliminator against the Karachi Kings as his knock of 41 powered Islamabad United to a four-wicket win.

All in all, Hales scored 42 runs in the two games at an average of 21.

The preliminary foreign player Platinum pool for #HBLPSL Player Draft 2019 is here! More names coming soon. Who else do you want to see in action? Details: https://t.co/3l0XahQ2iA pic.twitter.com/NEmIvN1tO4 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) November 13, 2019

With the 30-year-old having included his name in the platinum category for the PSL draft for next year’s tournament, he is ready to return to Pakistan as the entire competition will be held in the country.

“I had a great experience playing in Karachi last year and I can’t forget the love that I received from Pakistani fans. The PSL has grown so much in such little time and it is definitely an exciting tournament to be a part of,” Hales was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

