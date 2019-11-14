Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that it was a mistake to drop veteran all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez for the ongoing tour of Australia.

Inzamam’s comments come after Pakistan lost the Twenty20 series 2-0, which was Babar Azam’s first assignment as Twenty20 captain.

The 49-year-old pointed out that Malik and Hafeez have a plethora of experience and would have been useful during the three-match series.

“There’s no Pakistan team ever which has remained number one for two years in any format and I don’t understand how we are playing the toughest series in Australia having changed our captain, and dropping senior players Shoaib Malik and (Mohammad) Hafeez,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Hafeez and Malik are two of our main and senior players with experience in Australia. They were also guiding other junior players in the team. They are playing T20 leagues around the world, they have the most experience and we’ve dropped them. I find that weird.”

