Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali firmly believes that his side are capable of making history during their upcoming two-Test series against Australia.

Pakistan have never beaten Australia in a Test series Down Under, but instead of being daunted by that, Azhar is confident that his side can etch their name in the record books.

Furthermore, Azhar is also backing his side to bowl the Baggy Greens out twice in both Tests – a feat which will no doubt be easier said than done.

“You have to bowl out the opposition twice in a Test match to win so these are good signs for us,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Even though we will get tougher challenges in the future, but if we can continue to bowl like this I have no doubt that we will bowl out the opposition twice and win matches also.

“All the guys are very excited, our biggest motivation is that we have never won a series here before, and we are excited because we have a chance of writing our names in [the] history books. We have the ability, potential and talent but we need to execute and implement our plans.

“We are all thinking in a positive manner and I have no doubts that we can defeat Australia. We ask for prayers from [everyone] so we can create history here.”

Pakistan’s two-Test series against Australia begins on November 21 in Brisbane.

