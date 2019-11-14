Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that Sarfaraz Ahmed has been the country’s “T20 champion for the past two years”.

Inzamam’s praise for Sarfaraz comes after the latter was sacked as Twenty20 and Test captain, and dropped for the ongoing tour of Australia.

Inzamam admitted that he was shocked at the decision to strip Sarfaraz of the Twenty20 captaincy, especially after the brilliant record Pakistan amassed under his leadership. Furthermore, the team have been at the summit of the Twenty20 rankings for quite some time.

“Sarfaraz is our T20 champion for the past two years. As captain, he won 29-30 from 37 games. That is a record in itself, so removing him as captain for such as tough series is a difficult decision,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

