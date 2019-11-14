Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq was less than impressed with the fact that Babar Azam replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as the country’s Twenty20 captain.

Azam’s first assignment was a three-match Twenty20 series against Australia, which Pakistan lost 2-0.

Even though Azam did well, scoring 115 runs at an average of 57.50 and a strike-rate of 138.55, Inzamam feels that it was a huge mistake to hand him the captaincy, especially as he has no prior experience captaining the national team.

Furthermore, Inzamam also admitted that changing captains before a tough tour of Australia came as quite a shock to him.

“Giving the captaincy to Babar Azam, who is a completely new captain, I don’t think in Pakistan’s history that a team has gone to Australia with a new captain and team,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...