Australia legend Brad Hogg reveals which Pakistan bowler is ‘the real deal’

Legendary Australia spinner Brad Hogg firmly believes that 16-year-old Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah is “the real deal”.

Hogg’s comments come after Naseem stole the spotlight with his fiery spell on the final day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A in Perth.

Naseem, who has yet to make his international debut, dismissed opening batsman Marcus Harris for 20 and ended up finishing with figures of 1-21 off eight overs.

Following his performance, Hogg was highly impressed with the youngster and is hoping that he will be picked for the first Test against Australia, which begins on November 21 in Brisbane.

Naseem Shah the real deal. Can't wait for the GABBA Test. Face bowling at its best. #AUSvPAK #cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) November 13, 2019

“Naseem Shah the real deal. Can’t wait for the Gabba Test. Face bowling at its best,” Hogg said on Twitter.

