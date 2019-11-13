Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey believes that Pakistan batsman Babar Azam is as good as India captain Virat Kohli, Australia superstar Steve Smith, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and England captain Joe Root.

Hussey’s comments come after Azam struck an unbeaten 157, which came off 197 balls and included 24 boundaries, on the opening day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A in Perth.

Azam was also one of the few bright spots for Pakistan during the recent three-match Twenty20 series against Australia, which was his first assignment as Twenty20 captain.

Even though the men in green lost 2-0, Azam made his presence felt by scoring 115 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 57.50 and a strike-rate of 138.55.

“It’s been a beautiful innings really,” Hussey said on commentary as quoted by Fox Sports. “He’s timed the ball magnificently all around the ground.

“I honestly believe this guy can be in the same conversation when we start talking about the best players in the world. We start talking about (Virat) Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root gets floated around.

“I think if he can start putting together some big hundreds like this in the Test arena, he’s that good … he’s a brilliant, brilliant player.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...