Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq believes that Babar Azam has been nothing short of “outstanding” given his recent form as of late.

Shafiq’s comments come after Azam struck an unbeaten 157, which came off 197 balls and included 24 boundaries, on the opening day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A in Perth.

Shafiq played superbly well also as he scored an unbeaten 119 and forged a 276-run partnership with Azam.

Azam was also one of the few bright spots for Pakistan during the recent three-match Twenty20 series against Australia, which was his first assignment as Twenty20 captain.

Even though the men in green lost 2-0, Azam made his presence felt by scoring 115 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 57.50 and a strike-rate of 138.55.

“When we were out there, our plan was to settle down and take chances according to the situation. We kept on guiding each other throughout which helped a lot to build the innings for the team,” Shafiq was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“Babar, as always, was outstanding. He focused on his natural game and supported me whenever I needed.”

Shafiq also admitted that he gained a lot of confidence from his knock.

“It feels great when you score runs. I think this innings is a good morale booster for me and my team. Such innings get you immense confidence especially before a tough series,” he added.

Pakistan’s two-Test series against Australia begins on November 21 in Brisbane.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which Australian star has described Babar Azam’s batting as ‘outstanding’?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...