Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that seamers Naseem Shah and Muhammad Musa, batsman Khushdil Shah and spinner Usman Qadir are the “future of Pakistan cricket”.

Naseem is one of the most talked about talents in Pakistan and is likely to make his international debut during the two-Test series against Australia, which will begin on November 21 in Brisbane.

Musa made his debut in the third Twenty20 International against Australia, but went wicketless, while Khushdil made his debut in the same match and scored eight runs.

Qadir, meanwhile, was picked in the Twenty20 squad, but didn’t play during the three-match series, which Pakistan lost 2-0.

“We want to win both matches. We will get to learn a lot from this experience. Playing here provides you with good experience to play in other places as well. Players like Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah and Usman Qadir are the future of Pakistan cricket,” Misbah was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...