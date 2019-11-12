Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that he is hoping spinner Yasir Shah won’t “repeat his past mistakes” during the upcoming Test series against Australia.

Yasir struggled during Pakistan’s tour of Australia in December 2016 to January 2017 as he only took eight wickets in three Tests at a dismal average of 84.

Misbah noted that Yasir has prepared for the forthcoming two-Test series, which will begin on November 21 in Brisbane, and is optimistic that the 33-year-old will fare a lot better this time around.

“He has now arrived here with complete preparations. I am hopeful he will not repeat his past mistakes and perform for the betterment of the team,” Misbah was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

