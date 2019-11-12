Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq believes that Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed are all in “fine form” heading into the Test series against Australia.

Pakistan are currently taking on Australia A in a practice match, and Azhar only scored 11 on the opening day, while Shafiq and Azam made 119 not out and an unbeaten 157.

As for Iftikhar Ahmed, he scored six runs.

However, Azam and Iftikhar starred during the recent three-match Twenty20 series against Australia, which Pakistan lost 2-0, as Azam scored 115 runs in three matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 57.50 and a striker-rate of 138.55.

Iftikhar, meanwhile, accumulated 108 runs in three games, which included a career-best knock of 62 not out, at an average of 108 and a strike-rate of 150.

“Our batting line-up is the plus point in the Test series against Australia. We will have to play good cricket. The Pakistan team is capable of winning both matches,” Misbah was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “Batsmen Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, along with Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed, are in fine form. If we are able to score more than 400 runs we will be able to give the hosts a tough time.”

Pakistan’s two-Test series against Australia begins on November 21 in Brisbane.

