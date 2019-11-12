Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Travis Head described Pakistan star Babar Azam as an “exceptionally good player” following his performance in the tour match against Australia A.

Head, who is part of the Australia A squad, watched on as Azam struck an unbeaten 157, which came off 197 balls and included 24 boundaries, before stumps was called.

Azam was well supported by Asad Shafiq, who made 119 not out.

Together, the pair forged an unbeaten 276-run partnership to help Pakistan end day one on 336/3.

Azam came into the tour game on a high as he scored 115 runs in the three-match Twenty20 series against Australia, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 57.50 and a strike-rate of 138.55.

“He’s an exceptionally good player,” Head was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “He’s obviously translated that (white-ball) form nicely today.

“We’ll think of some plans over the next couple of days and the next couple of weeks, I guess, for the guys playing the first Test against him.”

The two-Test series between Australia and Pakistan will get underway on November 21 in Brisbane.

