Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan High-Performance Coach Yasir Arafat has heaped praise on batsman Sahibzada Farhan, saying he has “shown significant improvement.”

Farhan was recently called up to the national team for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where he made 20 runs in two games at an average of 10 and a strike-rate of 125.

His selection stemmed from his brilliant performance in the National T20 Cup, where he was the highest run-scorer with 492 runs in 12 matches for Peshawar Region, which included a century and four fifties, at an average of 44.72 and a strike-rate of 178.90.

Even though the 27-year-old from Charsadda didn’t score that many runs against the Black Caps, Arafat still thinks he has become a lot better.

“Sahibzada Farhan has shown significant improvement,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost their series against New Zealand 4-1 and prior to that, they were whitewashed 3-0 in their Test series against Australia.

Farhan will now play for the Lahore Qalandars in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which gets underway on February 17.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 9: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Tahir Baig, Rashid Khan (reserved), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Sahibzada Farhan, Muhammad Imran Jnr., Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Dan Lawrence (partially available), Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun Mahmood, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tayyab Abbas

