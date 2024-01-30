Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has made it clear that he is capable of batting at any position and isn’t restricted to playing at the top of the order.

Farhan noted that during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he was utilised as a middle order batsman. On top of that, he has also played at number four, which he feels shows that he can excel at any number on the batting line-up.

Ultimately, the 27-year-old is eager to play for his country again and was recently part of Pakistan’s squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

“I’ve played at middle order in PSL, I’ve also played at [the] two down position, and I know how to bat at these positions so I am comfortable playing at any number where the team needs me,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the two games he played against the Black Caps, Farhan made 1 and 19 respectively.

He will now play for the Lahore Qalandars in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which begins on February 17.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 9: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Tahir Baig, Rashid Khan (reserved), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Sahibzada Farhan, Muhammad Imran Jnr., Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Dan Lawrence (partially available), Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun Mahmood, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tayyab Abbas

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Shown significant improvement, Yasir Arafat praises Pakistan batsman who can smash the ball everywhere

Which team will win PSL 9? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 9? Islamabad United 226 ( 11.3 % ) Karachi Kings 193 ( 9.65 % ) Lahore Qalandars 483 ( 24.15 % ) Multan Sultans 235 ( 11.75 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 674 ( 33.7 % ) Quetta Gladiators 189 ( 9.45 % )

Like this: Like Loading...