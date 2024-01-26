Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan power-hitter Iftikhar Ahmed has defended Test captain Shan Masood, saying he is one of the fittest and most hardworking players in the team.

His comments come after Masood was apparently the victim of ‘Parchi’ chants during Pakistan’s ODI series against New Zealand in May 2023.

The word ‘Parchi’ is often associated with players who people believe have gotten into the national team based on recommendations.

However, Iftikhar insisted that no favouritism has been shown towards Masood as he earned his spot through consistent performances and sheer hard work.

“Shan Masood is one of the most hardworking & fittest players in the team with amazing work ethics,” he said on Twitter.

Masood recently captained Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia and scored 181 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 30.16.

Pakistan then played a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which they lost 4-1.

Masood will now captain the Karachi Kings in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will get underway on February 17.

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 9: Shan Masood (captain), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, Jamie Overton

