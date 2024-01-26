Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan High-Performance Coach Yasir Arafat said wicketkeeper-batsman Haseebullah Khan “is a very exciting cricketer” with a bright future ahead of him.

Haseebullah is one of many young prospects in Pakistan cricket right now and recently made his international debut in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

He featured in the fifth T20I, but failed to have an impact as he was dismissed for a duck.

Despite this, Arafat expects big things from the 20-year-old going forward.

“Haseebullah is a very exciting cricketer. I have been following him since he played Under-19 two years ago,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team were recently beaten 3-0 in their Test series against Australia before losing 4-1 to New Zealand.

Haseebullah will now represent the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will get underway on February 17.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 9: Babar Azam (captain), Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob

