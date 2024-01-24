Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Grant Bradburn, the former Pakistan head coach, has lauded spinner Abrar Ahmed for the numerous variations he possesses in his arsenal.

Abrar has used those variations to his advantage as he has picked up plenty of wickets since making his Test debut in December 2022.

In that time, the 25-year-old has featured in six Test matches and claimed 38 wickets at an average of 31.07.

“He is a wonderful bowler in terms of the variations he bowls,” Bradburn was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Abrar had been picked for Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, but didn’t play a single game due to a right leg injury he sustained.

After being beaten 3-0 by Australia, Pakistan was involved in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which they lost 4-1.

Abrar will now play for the Quetta Gladiators in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which gets underway on February 17.

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 9: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Will Smeed, Saud Shakeel, Sajjad Ali Jnr, Usman Qadir, Adil Naz, Khawaja Nafay, Akeal Hosein, Sohail Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sherfane Rutherford

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: We want him to grow, Zaka Ashraf eager to see Pakistan player reach greater heights

Which team will win PSL 9? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 9? Islamabad United 75 ( 13.64 % ) Karachi Kings 40 ( 7.27 % ) Lahore Qalandars 132 ( 24 % ) Multan Sultans 64 ( 11.64 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 180 ( 32.73 % ) Quetta Gladiators 59 ( 10.73 % )

Like this: Like Loading...