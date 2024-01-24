Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

AB de Villiers, the iconic South Africa, has included Pakistan batsman Babar Azam as “one of the big players” in world cricket right now.

Azam is renowned for his ability to score runs consistently in all three formats, which has earned him plenty of praise.

On top of that, he has also led Pakistan to victory on numerous occasions with match-winning knocks.

Given the way he contributes and leads the side, De Villiers admitted there is no denying that the 29-year-old is among the best players in the sport.

“Babar is one of the big players,” he said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Azam recently scored 126 runs at an average of 21 in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia.

He followed that up with 213 runs, which included three fifties, at an average of 42.60 and a strike-rate of 142 in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Azam will now captain the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will take place from February 17 to March 18 in Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 9: Babar Azam (captain), Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob

