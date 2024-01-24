Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz believes Kamran Ghulam still “needs more time to develop in T20 cricket”, but insisted that the middle order batsman remains in his plans for the future.

Ghulam has been a solid performer in domestic cricket for years and despite being called up to the national team previously, he has only featured in one ODI to date.

While the 28-year-old has been trying to make the jump to playing international cricket regularly, Wahab feels that he is still not ready.

“I think he has done well in domestic cricket but we still think that he needs more time to develop in T20 cricket. Kamran is part of our white-ball plans and we have also invited him to the camp in Lahore before the (New Zealand) series,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) website.

The Pakistan team recently lost 3-0 in their Test series against Australia and were subsequently beaten 4-1 in their five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Ghulam will now play for the Lahore Qalandars in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which begins on February 17.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 9: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Tahir Baig, Rashid Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Ahsan Bhatti, Dan Lawrence, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun Mahmood, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Rassie van der Dussen

