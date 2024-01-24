Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has thrown his support behind Shan Masood, saying he is “going to be a great captain for Pakistan.”

Masood replaced Babar Azam as Test skipper after the latter resigned from the leadership role in all three formats following Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Even though his debut as captain didn’t go according to plan as Pakistan were whitewashed 3-0 by Australia, Amir has backed the 34-year-old to do an excellent job and lead the men in green to new heights.

“I must say Shan Masood is going to be a great captain for Pakistan,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Despite the loss against Australia, Masood showed encouraging signs with the bat as he scored 181 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 30.16.

Following the tour of Australia, Pakistan played a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which they lost 4-1.

Masood will now captain the Karachi Kings in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Amir will represent the Quetta Gladiators.

PSL 9 will be held from February 17 to March 18 in Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 9: Shan Masood (captain), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, Jamie Overton

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 9: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Will Smeed, Saud Shakeel, Sajjad Ali Jnr, Usman Qadir, Adil Naz, Khawaja Nafay, Akeal Hosein, Sohail Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sherfane Rutherford

