Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has brutally ripped opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq apart, saying he has “no run-scoring shots at all.”

Imam has struggled to score runs consistently over the last couple of months, which has raised questions about whether he will keep hold of his spot in the team.

During the recent three-match Test series against Australia, the 28-year-old amassed 94 runs in two games, which included a top score of 62, at an average of 23.50.

Salman attributed Imam’s failures as of late to the fact that he won’t look to attack the ball.

“From what I have seen, Imam-ul-Haq does not have any strokes. There are no run-scoring shots at all. The only shot he plays is the flick. He won’t go for the ball, considering that he struggled with short balls even in India,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

After being beaten 3-0 by Australia, Pakistan played a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which they lost 4-1.

Imam was not picked by any team for the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will take place from February 17 to March 18 in four cities – Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

