Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez is confident that batsman Babar Azam will play a “big innings” soon.

Azam’s form has been quite turbulent over the past few months, but he has shown glimpses of getting back to his best at times.

In the three-match Test series against Australia, which Pakistan lost 3-0, he scored 126 runs at an average of 21.

The 29-year-old showed more encouraging signs during the five-match T20I series against New Zealand as he amassed 213 runs, which included three fifties, at an average of 42.60 and a strike-rate of 142.

“Babar Azam is a brilliant player and we are hopeful that his big innings is coming soon,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now captain the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which gets underway on February 17.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 9: Babar Azam (captain), Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I’m really worried, Waqar Younis shocked at Pakistan’s decline in one area the country excelled at

Which team will win PSL 9? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 9? Islamabad United 6 ( 11.32 % ) Karachi Kings 5 ( 9.43 % ) Lahore Qalandars 15 ( 28.3 % ) Multan Sultans 4 ( 7.55 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 17 ( 32.08 % ) Quetta Gladiators 6 ( 11.32 % )

Like this: Like Loading...