Wasim Akram believes fellow left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the most important players in the Pakistan team as he keeps taking wickets.

Afridi has developed a habit of striking early with the new ball and is also Pakistan’s go-to option when they are in desperate need of a wicket.

Since the 23-year-old keeps on delivering, he has cemented his place in the team and has become virtually undroppable.

“He is a genuine wicket taker and that is why I believe he is one of the most important members of the team,” Wasim was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Afridi’s form has been slightly iffy as of late as during the three-Test series against Australia, he took eight wickets in two matches at an average of 41.62.

Most recently, he captained Pakistan in their five-match T20I series against New Zealand and claimed nine wickets at an average of 19.22 and an economy rate of 8.94.

Pakistan lost the series 4-1 following their 42-run consolation win in the fifth T20I.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

