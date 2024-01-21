Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz doesn’t want people doubting wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan, saying he has proven himself over and over again.

Wahab pointed out that Azam has done well in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and domestic cricket, which is what earned him his call-up to the national team for the recent five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Even though the 25-year-old only managed to make scores of 10, 2 and 10 in three games he played, Wahab is confident that he will start showing how destructive he can be in the near future.

“I think everyone should welcome the inclusion of new talent. Azam has proven his mettle time and again in PSL and domestic cricket,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) website.

Pakistan ended up losing the series 4-1 after claiming a 42-run consolation win in the fifth T20I.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

