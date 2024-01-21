Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar has urged the team management and selectors to stop protecting all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

He noted that Pakistan has shot itself in the foot by consistently giving the 30-year-old opportunities across various formats.

Most recently, Faheem was picked for the three-match Test series against Australia, but only featured in the first Test in Perth, where he scored 14 runs and took one wicket.

Nazar feels that Pakistan need to look for other options until Faheem is able to prove himself again.

“Eventually, persistently giving him protection proved to be detrimental to the Pakistan team,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Australia and are now taking on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, where they trail 4-0.

The fifth T20I will take place on January 21 in Christchurch.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

