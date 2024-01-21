Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opening batsman Sahibzada Farhan believes he should be given a proper chance to cement his place in the national team.

Having been recalled to the T20I squad for the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand, he made one run in the fourth T20I, which Pakistan lost by seven wickets.

However, he noted that it would be unfair if he were to be dropped after one bad performance.

“I believe that a player should get a proper chance in one or two series but now that competition is so tough that we have to perform even if there’s just one game for us, we have to perform and do well, and that’s what I am aiming to do – grab the opportunity, do well, and cement my place,” the 27-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are 4-0 down against New Zealand and will look to pick up a consolation win in the fifth T20I, which will be played on January 21 in Christchurch.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

