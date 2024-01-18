Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar has refused to hold Test captain Shan Masood fully responsible for the team’s dismal performance in the recent three-match Test series against Australia.

Masood made his debut as skipper in the series and tried to contribute as much as possible with the bat, amassing 181 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 30.16.

However, considering how tough it is to tour Australia, Nazar noted that there wasn’t much the 34-year-old could do.

“Poor guy, what can he do? He was made captain on such a challenging tour when there was no place for him in the team,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan were beaten 3-0 by Australia and are now facing New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, where they trail 3-0.

The fourth T20I will be held on January 19 in Christchurch.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: We have no one else to replace him, Wahab Riaz forced to select subpar Pakistan bowler

What do you think about Shan Masood being appointed Pakistan's Test captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Shan Masood being appointed Pakistan's Test captain? Good decision! 193 ( 39.79 % ) Bad decision! 292 ( 60.21 % )

Like this: Like Loading...