Pakistan middle order batsman Saud Shakeel believes Babar Azam is just one good innings away from getting back to his best in Test cricket.

Azam failed to impress in the recent three-match Test series against Australia as he was restricted to 126 runs at an average of 21.

While people expect much more out of the 29-year-old as he is considered to be Pakistan’s frontline batsman, Shakeel feels that the Lahore native is on the cusp of delivering outstanding performances once again.

“Babar Azam is a world-class batter, he can make a comeback just with one innings,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Pakistan were beaten 3-0 by Australia and are now playing a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where they trail 3-0 even though Azam made scores of 57, 66 and 58.

Having already lost the series, the men in green will look to claim a consolation win in the fourth T20I, which will be held on January 19 in Christchurch.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 3580 ( 69.09 % ) Bad decision! 1602 ( 30.91 % )

