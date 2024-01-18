Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar is not a fan of the decision to make top order batsman Shan Masood the country’s Test captain.

Masood was handed the role after Babar Azam decided to resign as skipper in all three formats following the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

However, Nazar feels that the 34-year-old was only given the Test captaincy since he can speak English.

“I haven’t formed an opinion [about Shan as captain], but I am against the idea of bringing somebody out of the blue and then making them captain just because they know English; this is not the right thing to do,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“Shan is a very fine player in his own. If he had been consistently performing in the team and was made captain, that would have been fine.”

Masood recently made his debut as Test captain in Pakistan’s three-match series against Australia, where they were comprehensively beaten 3-0.

Currently, the men in green are playing a five-match T20I series against New Zealand and trail 3-0.

The fourth T20I will be played on January 19 in Christchurch.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

What do you think about Shan Masood being appointed Pakistan's Test captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Shan Masood being appointed Pakistan's Test captain? Good decision! 195 ( 40.04 % ) Bad decision! 292 ( 59.96 % )

