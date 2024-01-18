Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Under-19 head coach Mohammad Yousuf said batsmen Azan Awais and Saad Baig are fantastic players who can still get better.

Both players have been highly impressive as of late as they have consistently scored runs.

With Azan being 19 and Baig being 17, Yousuf acknowledged that they bat very maturely, but still have room for improvement, which would enable them to elevate their respective games to another level.

“Azan and Saad have shown very mature batting, and may Allah bless them to play even better,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team are currently involved in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where they trail 3-0.

The fourth T20I will be played on January 19 in Christchurch.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

