Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz has made it clear that explosive batsman Mohammad Haris is still in his plans despite not being picked for the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Wahab confirmed that the 22-year-old from Peshawar was rested for the series as he wanted to give chances to other players who had done well in domestic cricket.

Haris has represented Pakistan in six ODIs, where he has scored 30 runs at an average of 7.50.

He has also featured in nine T20Is and mustered 126 runs at an average of 14.

“We have rested Mohammad Haris in this series. He is part of our plans going forward but to increase our player pool and reward the domestic performers we have decided to rest him,” Wahab was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) website.

Pakistan lost the first two T20Is against New Zealand by 46 runs and 21 runs respectively and will now look to avoid a series loss in the third match, which gets underway on January 17 in Dunedin.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

